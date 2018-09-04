OGDEN — A 65-year-old man died Tuesday in a motorcycle accident after a car turned in front of him, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was driving north on the 900 North block of Washington Boulevard when an 87-year-old woman in a Toyota Camry traveling south tried to make a left turn onto 900 North, according to Ogden police. The woman "failed to see the motorcyclist" and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. He died in an ambulance on the way to a local hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The accident is under investigation but police say they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Delays were expected on 800 North Washington Boulevard northbound, according to police.