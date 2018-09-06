Dixie State junior midfielder Alexa Ashton was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in the Trailblazers’ two road shutout victories last weekend in Southern California. The award is DSU’s first-ever RMAC weekly award for women’s soccer.

Ashton played in all 180 minutes in Dixie State's two wins and anchored a DSU defensive unit that surrendered a combined seven total shot attempts. In the Trailblazers’ 2-0 season-opening triumph at Cal State San Bernardino last Thursday, DSU limited the Coyotes to just two first-half shot attempts and stifled CSUSB in the second half. Two days later at CS San Marcos, the Blazers did not give up a shot attempt in the opening stanza vs. the Cougars and surrendered only five shots in the second half (two SOG) in a 2-0 result.

Dixie State, which has won three straight to open the 2018 season – all by shutout victories – will host Snow College in an exhibition friendly at Trailblazer Stadium this Saturday at 11 a.m. DSU will then continue its season-opening road swing with another trip to Southern California for a match at former Pacific West Conference rival Azusa Pacific on Thursday, Sept. 13.