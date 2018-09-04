Utah Royals FC saw its slim playoff hopes disappear on Tuesday night, as a 5-0 win by the Chicago Red Stars over Sky Blue FC officially eliminated the Royals from National Women's Soccer League playoff contention.

Chicago's Alyssa Mautz scored a brace, finding the back of the net in the 18th minute of play to open scoring, then scoring in the 46th minute to increase the Red Stars' lead to 2-0. Samantha Kerr, Rosie White and Michele Vasconcelos also scored goals in the second half to lift Chicago to the victory.

The Royals currently sit in fifth place in the NWSL standings with 32 points, while Chicago holds 37 points. Only the top four teams advance to the NWSL playoffs.

Utah Royals FC will play the last match of its inaugural season against the Red Stars on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium. The match is slated for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.