Jennifer Garner's recent Instagram post went viral for accurately portraying the struggle parents go through before their kids return to school.

Her post showed what moms look like on the first day of summer versus what they appear like on the final day of summer.

The first photo shows a happy, gleeful Garner. The second photo appears to be from the set of her new film, “Peppermint,” in which she is covered in blood and wounds.

She included the hashtags “#backtoschool, #iwillmissthembut..., #godblessteachers and #peppermintmovie” with the post.

According to USA Today, Garner has had a rather busy summer. She promoted her new film — which drops Friday — while also taking care of her children, who she shares with her estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Garner has three children. They regularly appear on her Instagram feed when she posts “#momlife” photos, The Huffington Post reported.

Garner said in a press interview in 2014 that parenting presents fresh starts, according to People magazine.

“But the absolute (greatest) thing about being a parent is that every day is a fresh start,” she said. “You always can say, ‘Today we’re going to try this!’ And if it goes horribly, you can say, ‘Today we’re throwing that out, and we’re trying this!’ That’s part of what I like about being a mom in general.”