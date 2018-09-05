A school day can seem like a long day for kids, especially when they eat breakfast before school, have only one break during the day to eat lunch and then don't eat again until they get home at almost 4 p.m. That's why sending some quick snacks with them that they can munch on during the day is a great idea. Even as an adult and working professional, I still bring snacks with me every day — they're just a part of my routine.

Keep it simple, as these snacks don't need to be too much work for you to make, or for your kids to eat. They may only have a minute or two, but having something to fuel them can help them stay focused on their schoolwork and activities, instead of their growling tummies.

Additionally, many kids have activities right after school and they need a healthy snack to fuel them though their after-school soccer or dance practice. So here we go — healthy snack ideas 101.

Do always check your child's school's rules, too.

Andie Ovard Apple slices, cheese and homemade trail mix are three of the eight snack ideas from Andi Ovard.

1. Apple slices and peanut butter: Natural sugar and carbs from the apple give energy, and protein and fat from peanut butter will satisfy.

2. Crackers and string cheese: Grab some whole-grain crackers packed with fiber and add some cheese for additional protein (you may want to stick an ice pack in their bag to keep the cheese cold).

3. Homemade trail mix: It's super easy to make this in bulk and then put into snack baggies for a quick, high-protein, filling snack. Just add your favorite nuts, seeds, dried fruit and maybe some chocolate and you're good to go.

4. Fruit leather: There are many varieties; try to stick with one that's made mostly or completely with real fruits and you've got an energizing, quick and sweet snack.

5. Granola bars: You can make your own or buy them, but granola bars are one of the quickest and easiest snacks. Try to find bars that are made with whole grains for a fiber-rich, more satisfying snack.

6. Chocolate milk: This one may require a little more work because you'll need an ice pack to keep it cold, but chocolate milk is an excellent snack that is packed with protein and carbs, keeps your little ones hydrated and tastes great.

7. Ants on a log: This is an old favorite for a reason. It's tasty, easy to pack and it's fun. Just chop some celery, fill it with peanut butter and add some raisins or Craisins and enjoy.

8. Zucchini bread: Need a way to pack some more veggies into your child's diet? Sneaking veggies into foods such as bread, muffins and pasta is a great way to do that. Zucchini bread is easy to slice and put in a baggie for a quick veggie-packed snack that tastes like dessert.

Well there you have it, eight quick and delicious school snack ideas so that your kids will be ready to head back to school and remain fueled and energized all day.