SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he held a woman he met at a gas station at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her inside his semitrailer.

Talbert Montrell Elzie, 26, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony; and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. He also faces class B misdemeanor charges of possession or use of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 7, according to the charges, Elzie met a woman who was offering to clean semitrailers for money at a gas station in Salt Lake City. Elzie told her he would give her $20 to clean his truck but "he did not want them to stay at that location," charges state.

The woman got into the truck and Elzie drove to Kaysville, where he offered her money "to spend the night and hang out with him," court documents say.

She agreed and Elzie eventually stopped at a rest area off I-15. He then went to the sleeper cab and removed his clothes, charges state, offering the woman money to perform a sex act.

"The female disclosed to law enforcement that she agreed but made it clear to (Elzie) that there would be no other sexual contact, including sexual intercourse," charges state.

Elzie later pulled out a gun, cocked it and held it to the woman's head, and sexually assaulted her, according to the charges.

"She thought he was going to kill her if she did not comply," court documents state.

After the assault, investigators said, Elzie "abandoned" the woman at a freeway off-ramp exit "under the guise of having her help him dispose of a piece of plywood" in the back of his truck.

As he drove away, Elzie threw the woman's purse out the window, charges state.

The woman made it to a 7-Eleven where she reported the assault, according to court documents. Police say DNA evidence and the woman's description of the man helped them identify Elzie.

When law enforcement located Elzie later in August, he was driving a different semitrailer, but officers found a black 9 mm pistol inside that matched the gun described by the woman. Las Vegas police had listed the gun as stolen, charges state.

Police also found marijuana inside the truck, charges state. The woman had said that Elzie smoked marijuana when she was with him, according to investigators.

Elzie "could not recall his whereabouts" at the time of the alleged assault, charges said.

While at the police department being interviewed, Elzie was overheard on a phone call talking about an "altercation where he shot a man in the head," charges state. Additionally, he has "no ties to Utah." Police believe Elzie to be a flight risk and recommend that he be held without bail, according to the charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can be connected to trained advocates through Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.