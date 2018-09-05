My social media feed has been abuzz with parents dropping off their students at college. Here in Eugene, we live in the shadow of the University of Oregon. In just a few weeks, the freshman dorms will be filled with new students. I love watching the eager faces of freshly minted adults as they begin college life.

My college years were some of the best of my life. However, I wish I had been better advised on how to make the most of my university experience. This is advice that I and my husband, a professor, dole out to our own kids and anyone who will listen.

1. Don’t study in your dorm room.

This was the best advice my brother gave me when I went off to college. Good studying doesn’t happen in the dorm room. It’s too easy to get sucked into all the social excitement. Dedicate the time and space for quality study in the library or elsewhere, and save the dorm room for evening antics.

2. Get involved in clubs/intramurals/activities.

College is a great time to either retain or fall into a new hobby, something that gets you away from the books. Find an activity that acts as a stress release, whether it’s intramural sports, the ballroom dance club, a choir or a service organization.

3. Experience the university broadly.

College campuses are a treasure trove of culture and learning. A lot of it goes untapped by students who get caught in a certain corner of the university or who limit themselves to parties and sporting events. Explore all the buildings and educate yourself on the various offerings. Attend the dance performances and plays. Watch international films. Visit the school’s art museum or traveling exhibits. Attend lectures in adjacent areas of study.

4. Try a double major.

College can be expensive. This makes it hard to justify an extra year of study to add another major. However, there is no better opportunity to explore another area and discover an additional passion. It’s more likely to open doors in two directions. If the goals of college are both to enrich yourself and broaden your path, this doubles the number of opportunities for you.

5. Take from the best professors.

Get recommendations for the best teachers, and be selective with who you pick. Don’t look for the easy A. Instead, seek out the professors who are going to expand your mind, stretch you and enrich your understanding of a subject. Look for those who are experts in their fields, those who are doing cutting-edge research and are staying engaged in the academic community. This will help with No. 6, which is:

6. Connect with professors.

Attend the office hours for your professors. You may see a different side of them that will allow you to build a relationship. Professors are not used to students doing more than just asking for additional points or disputing a grade. Students who take initiative in pursuing creative ideas or research projects stand out. When they come in hungry to go beyond the material presented in class, they make an impression on their teachers. It speaks volumes about their intrinsic curiosity. That may open doors for you later on, whether through research projects or letters of recommendation.

7. Connect with peers.

If connecting with professors is your vertical focus, think also about a horizontal focus, connecting with fellow students. Don’t let your studies get in the way of making deep, lasting friendships. College is a singular experience, and those friendships will last a lifetime. Not only that, but the connections you make in college will come back professionally in surprising ways, even decades in the future.

8. Take a Sabbath.

This is the No. 1 piece of advice my husband gives to new graduate students and new collegiate faculty. Those who follow that advice say it’s had the greatest impact on their lives.

Everyone has to make decisions about how they use their time, when to take a break and step away from work. If you’re a person of faith, you have a built-in day of reflection and respite. Take that seriously. Set certain parameters for yourself and make it a true Sabbath. Even if you’re not religious, there are emotional and health benefits to taking space from work and study to ponder, reconnect with friends and family or get out in nature. There is power in the principle of keeping a Sabbath.

9. Don’t forget your parents.

By the time young people finish high school, they are eager to set off on their own. This is developmentally appropriate. It’s also a great time to create a new relationship with your parents as you step into the adult world. Take advantage of redefining that relationship, appreciating your parents and showing your own maturity. Call them often. Show gratitude and respect for helping you get to college.

These years of higher education will go by in the blink of an eye. If you do it right, the positive impact can last a lifetime.