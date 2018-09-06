It was mile 16 of the Mt. Nebo Marathon, and I was barreling down Payson Canyon at what seemed like a relentless speed. The steep downhill was all but tearing my quadriceps right off my bones, and the hard-packed road was burning the bottoms of my feet.

Yet, I was all smiles because I knew this canyon. I loved this canyon. And I was racing.

It was just one month prior when I had discovered the Mt. Nebo Marathon. I was running up the canyon in a spur-of-the-moment 35-mile adventure up the Nebo Loop when I saw upwards of 30 people running down the canyon, in what looked like a training run. And to be honest, it didn't look like a whole lot of fun, because I am more of an uphill runner.

“You're going the wrong way!” I jokingly called to the runners. Each time, I was met with a smile and a laugh. I asked one runner if she was training for something, and she told me about the upcoming marathon.

Something piqued my interest, and I thought that if I could run the full marathon distance up the canyon, then I could no doubt race down the canyon. So, I kept running up, still not envying the runners banging up their legs on the grueling downhill, but wondering if my current uphill run would serve as a good training run for the marathon.

When I finished my run, I loved it so much, that I wondered if racing down such a scenic route would even do it justice. After all, the slow miles up the canyon allowed time for me to take in the miles of mountain, blooming flowers, quaking aspens, red rock and much more.

Fast forward to race day, and now was the moment of truth. Was I prepared to run this race that had an uncanny amount of downhill despite my lack of downhill training? And would I even be able to enjoy it at a much faster pace?

Before I knew it, we were off, and to my pleasant surprise, the first 11 miles consisted of rolling hills. This allowed my body to acclimate to some downhill while still enjoying the uphill. There was even some dirt around mile 6 that brought me back to my trail-running roots, and gave me so much energy going into another wonderful series of hills.

And then there was the downhill. I could see it, and knew from my run up the canyon that there would be no more uphill relief. So, I set my mind and body on autopilot, and let gravity do its job.

Unfortunately, gravity has a way of bringing you down if you don't maintain some sort of control. So I began focusing on my arms to keep my body propelling forward and not down to the asphalt below. And for a few miles, I struggled because my legs hurt, and I was going too fast to notice my surroundings.

That was when it clicked, and I began to look up. With my legs still moving fast, my eyes and mind slowly took in the sights that just one month earlier I was able to appreciate at a much slower pace.

I passed Frank Young Canyon, Rock Creek, The Grotto, Maple Dell Scout Camp and the Four Bay mountain bike park. Familiar sights were everywhere, and it was that familiarity that brought a smile to my face and caused the pain in my legs and feet to subside.

After 3 hours, 4 minutes and 26.2 miles, I crossed the finish line in second place knowing full well that it was the run just one month before that prepared me for the race this day. And while the uphill training no doubt helped me complete the race, I know it was gaining appreciation for the beautiful Nebo Loop at a much slower pace that helped me enjoy it to its fullest.

And I look forward to running it again — both uphill and downhill.