Though we usually think of National Grandparents Day as a time to honor grandparents, we’d like to suggest that it’s also a great time for grandparents to spend more time being more engaged with their grandchildren.

Here are a couple of ideas to give your grandchildren a little more joy, a little more resilience and a little more confidence in your love for them on Grandparents Day.

1. Inspire your grandchildren with a story from your life or the life of your ancestors that is part of your family narrative.

Bruce Feiler has become one of our favorite authors in the past few years. He “gets it” on the importance of the family narrative. His New York Times article on March 15, 2013, titled "The Stories that Bind Us," was stunning. It expressed exactly what we have been advocating for many years. Like a microscope with a knob you can turn to bring things more clearly into view, it brought the importance of our children knowing their family history into focus.

Feiler’s research, as well as that of many others, concluded that children who know about their family narrative or the stories of their family feel that they belong to something bigger than themselves and are more resilient when faced with difficult experiences. They are also better able to deal with stress and have higher self-esteem and confidence when experiencing trauma in their lives.

Feiler writes, “A surprising theme emerged. The single most important thing you can do for your family may be the simplest of all: develop a family narrative.”

Feiler points to the work of Dr. Marshall Duke and a colleague, Dr. Robyn Fivush, who created a “Do You Know” list of 20 questions for children to investigate what they know about their families. The test was given to four dozen families in the New York City area in the summer of 2001. They compared results with several psychological tests that the children took and then reached a surprising conclusion: those children who knew more about their family’s history seemed to have more control over their lives. They had more self-esteem and were more resilient in difficult situations.

Feiler then talks about how two months later, Sept. 11, 2001, happened. All those families had experienced the same horrendous terrorist attack at the same time. In talking to those same children, the researchers found that those who knew more about their family history and narrative were able to cope with the stress of that event better and with more resilience as they processed what had happened.

So, grandparents, on this National Grandparents Day, tell some family/ancestor stories! Instead of getting out your grandchildren’s favorite books at bedtime, tell them an inspiring family story. Tell them at the dinner table, tell them in the car. Email them a story or tell them a story on the phone. And don’t forget to tell them stories about yourself. Tell them the hard stories as well as the easy ones. It will give them more confidence and more grit when they face their own hard times.

2. Have a "jam session."

There are lots of ways to have "jam sessions." Instead of reveling in music, I’m thinking of reveling in great relationships with grandchildren. Last week we took that term literally at our house. Though our parents, all survivors of the­­­­­­­ Great Depression, were fastidious about preserving fruits and vegetables, we have to admit that just buying the fruits and vegetables has become much more practical (and in some cases less expensive). But when the chokecherry trees on our property at Park City were laden with berries begging to be picked, the “waste not, want not” mentality of our parents kicked in. We have started a delightful tradition of making chokecherry jam with our local grandchildren. What a delight it is to see their amazement at the methods of preserving something that would otherwise go to waste and creating a delicious treat. Our son who has recently bought a new house with a peach tree laden with fruit joined us with oodles of peaches that the children helped to preserve. What great memories it brought back of our ancestors, preserving memories in bottles.

If you don’t have the luxury of fruit in your yard, consider a “jam session” with your grandchildren in the form of a call on the phone to see how school is going, or an actual handwritten letter expressing your love and pride in who they are becoming. Even the little ones would love it.

A text letting your teenage grandchildren know you are thinking of them, rooting for them and proud of them would be a great treat for grandkids on Grandparents Day. You may not want to go as far as our friend, who likes to tease her teenagers with texts like: “Can I come to the high school and have lunch with you?” Just as the teenager panics, she includes “JK” (just kidding … in kid language).

Grandparents can change the world! Let’s make this National Grandparents Day the best ever … for our grandchildren.

