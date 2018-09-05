SALT LAKE CITY — You may know actor Lindsay Pulsipher as Kim Rollins from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Cassie St. Cyr from “Justified” or Crystal Norris from “True Blood.”

But before Pulsipher landed roles in big time television shows, she acted under a smaller spotlight: that of Hale Centre Theatre. Pulsipher is a native of Cottonwood Heights, where she grew up with five siblings.

“My family has been there for generations, so I'm deeply tied to Utah … ,” Pulsipher said. “My immediate family still lives there … so I like to go back as often as possible and see those beautiful mountains and say hello to family and friends. It’s one of my favorite places.”

Following her time at Hale Center Theatre, Pulsipher acted for the locally-filmed, award-winning television series “Touched by an Angel.” After appearing in various roles in the series, Pulsipher booked the lead role as a young basketball star named Bobbie Dean in the family film "Jumping for Joy," which was filmed in Moab.

Pulsipher’s work on “Jumping for Joy” in 2002 led her to get an agent in Los Angeles. At first, Pulsipher acted in small roles in shows like “NCIS,” “House” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” According to Pulsipher, her career highlights include notable roles in series like “Law & Order,” “Hatfields & McCoys” and “Justified.”

‘God Bless the Broken Road’

Most recently, Pulsipher stars in “God Bless the Broken Road,” a Christian film that tells the story of Amber Hill (played by Pulsipher), a religious woman who battles with her faith after her husband’s death in the war in Afghanistan.

"Bless the Broken Road," which opens Sept. 7 nationwide, also features "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks and former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

“I'm excited for people to see a little hope in the box office again,” Pulsipher said about the film’s upcoming release. “And I hope that can relate to widows of people that have served in the military. I hope that they can relate to my character Amber’s story and have hope that they're not alone, and this is the beginning of a new life for them.”

Throughout the film, Pulsipher portrays heart-wrenching moments in her character’s life, including when she heard the news of her husband’s death shortly before his scheduled homecoming and her struggle to provide for the couple’s young daughter, Bree (played by Makenzie Moss).

According to Pulsipher, one of the most emotionally challenging aspects of creating the film — which was shot in Manistee, Michigan, in 2016 — was bringing herself to the emotional places of those who lose their spouses to war.

“I wanted to be as authentic and respectful to people that have actually gone through these types of circumstances,” Pulsipher said. “I wanted to make sure that I honored and respected those stories of loss and grievance.”

Despite the heavy emotional scenes in the film, Pulsipher said she ultimately wants families across America to leave the theater with a sense of hope. When Pulsipher first watched the film in its entirety, she was surprised at how much she was moved by it.

Provided by Freestyle Releasing Utah-born actor Lindsay Pulsipher portrays Amber Hill in "God Bless the Broken Road," a Christian film that will premiere on Sept. 7.

“I have to say, I got really emotional and I cried a lot more than I thought,” Pulsipher said with a laugh. “When you're actually in it, you kind of separate yourself so I was taken aback by how emotional I got and how I was genuinely inspired and excited by the message that it was sending.”

Bless a Vet Campaign

After working on “God Bless the Broken Road,” Pulsipher said she has a deeper appreciation for and understanding of U.S. veterans.

“I just have so much respect and appreciation for all the sacrifices that (veterans) make on our behalf as a country,” Pulsipher said.

To honor U.S. veterans, “God Bless the Broken Road” teamed up with Disabled American Veterans to present the Bless a Vet campaign, which aims to raise money for veterans and active members of the U.S. military to see the film for free and receive a $25 Restaurant.com gift card.

According to Pulsipher, a portion of the film’s proceeds will go to Disabled American Veterans.

“I have had the opportunity to work with them this past year, and it's just such an amazing organization that I'm so passionate about,” Pulsipher said. “I think it's a great way to give back to veterans that have given so much for us, and I'm very excited about it.”