AMERICAN FORK — A Utah family hopes a billboard on Interstate 15 will bring new information about the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman missing since she went running at Timpanogos Cave National Monument more than six months ago.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says Jerika Binks left most of her belongings Feb. 18 in her room at a residential treatment center in American Fork, but took her cellphone with her.

National Park Service photos and cellphone data placed her running that day on the trail in American Fork Canyon.

Binks' mother, Suzanne Westring, tells the Daily Herald the billboard company, Reagan Outdoor Advertising, is donating the freeway sign.

The family also hosts a Facebook page called Finding Jerika.