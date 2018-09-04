COALVILLE, Summit County — As firefighters continue to battle one of six fires that ignited Monday along I-80 from Tooele to Summit counties, officials say the fires were arson and might be linked.

"They spent a few hours here going over the evidence looking at things and then found significant evidence to determine that this was an intentionally caused arson fire," said Leann Fox, spokeswoman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Tervels Fire, burning northeast of Coalville, Summit County, has grown to about 580 acres and was 5 percent contained Tuesday.

State fire officials are asking anyone with information about the fires to call Summit County Sheriff's Department at 435-615-3500.

Desiree McKee A grass fire burning near Tooele was affecting both directions of I-80 Monday. Photo: Desiree McKee

Residents of the Echo Creek Ranches area, located 4 miles east of Tervels Fire, have been told to prepare to evacuate should the need arise.

For Chuck Hadley, a property owner in the area, "It upsets me really bad to think that somebody could get joy or some sort of excitement on doing this," he said of reports the fire was caused by arson.

An eastbound lane of I-80 remains closed from mile post 169 to 171.

On Tuesday, fire crews were working to build a line on the south and west sides of the blaze. Officials cautioned people to "be cautious when driving in the area" and not to stop on the roads.

Smoke was expected to be visible from the Ogden valley, Coalville, Evanston, Wyoming, and surrounding areas, officials said.

— Jed Boal, Ashley Imlay