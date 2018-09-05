I believe in many conservative principles, and the Republican Party best matches my opinions. But I don’t have a love for guns.

I do believe that private gun ownership has an important place in our society, however, I assert that the current movement to defend Second Amendment rights is ignoring the consequences of an armed citizenry. In addition to homicides and mass killings, my concerns include suicide by guns, accidental shootings, violence in impulsive moments, youth access to guns and the false sense of security when carrying a gun.

On Aug. 9, I received an email from the Utah GOP chairman advertising a shooting competition. The email presented sensitive political issues depicted in icons emblazoned with firearms. Having a reserved opinion about guns, I found the email distasteful, as if the Utah GOP's approach to important issues is guns.

So I ask the question: Is there room in the Republican Party for someone not infatuated with guns?

Robert Lee

American Fork