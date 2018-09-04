I grew up in Millcreek, Utah, attended public school in Utah for my K-12 education, and am currently a student at Utah State University. I’m writing because I’m concerned about the recent one-sided House Natural Resources Committee hearing, led by Rep. Rob Bishop in Roosevelt, Utah, on Aug. 29. It was intended to promote more fossil-fuel development on Utah’s federal lands as a way to increase state education funding.

Not only is extraction of oil and gas on federal lands a temporary revenue source, considering that their supply is finite, but it also has severe consequences on the ecological environment and human health. A significant amount of the ozone and pollution problems that are evident in Utah are the result of oil and gas extraction in the Western states and burning of coal for energy supply. Increased mining on our federal lands will result in increased pollution and deter tourism, a crucial component of Utah’s economy.

Utahns and tourists alike love enjoying recreational activities on our awe-inspiring federal lands. Instead of contributing to our state’s already poor air quality and reducing the quality of the recreational experience on our public lands through increased mining, state taxes should be increased to properly fund our education system. I care much more about my personal health, the health of my community and the ecological value of federal lands than about the small amount of money I might save on my state taxes.

Casey Trout

Logan