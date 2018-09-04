Sen. John McCain’s funeral Saturday united the country in a spirit of patriotism. Eulogies from political foes as well as friends from across the political spectrum extolled the virtues of the American founding and called for men and women to rise above partisan squabbles.

But reality came crashing back Tuesday morning at the onset of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The contrast between events only a few days apart couldn’t have been more apparent.

Senate Democrats attempted to delay the start of the hearing with out-of-order and carefully scripted statements based on a wide range of complaints, including unreleased documents pertaining to Kavanaugh’s history. Carefully choreographed protesters in the hearing room made enough ruckus for Capitol police to escort them outside. Long statements from senators on both sides of the aisle were more about political posturing than fulfilling the Senate’s role of advise and consent. More than six hours into the hearing, not a single question had been asked of Kavanaugh on the subject of the gathering — whether he is fit to rule with respect for the Constitution and established law.

So much for rising above partisan squabbles. Or maybe they weren’t really listening to McCain’s funeral.

Congress can and should return to regular order with civility and respect pulsing through its daily agenda.

Those who did pay attention to the funeral proceedings saw an impressive array of speakers acknowledging McCain’s faults while simultaneously praising his character, commitment to country and love of liberty. They called on Americans to be better.

Among the distinguished guest speakers was former rival President George W. Bush, who said, “If we are ever tempted to forget who we are, to grow weary of our cause, John’s voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder: We are better than this. America is better than this.”

The other man to defeat McCain’s political aspirations was former President Barack Obama, who similarly noted, “So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage. … John called on us to be bigger than that.”

Those words aren’t platitudes for those who believe American politics can cut above the present din. They are calls to action shared by thousands of constituents who put their representatives in congress and expect them to lead. Congress can and should return to regular order with civility and respect pulsing through its daily agenda.

Of course, the Senate should take every opportunity to grill Judge Kavanaugh and discern from his answers his ability to take a seat at the highest court. But such queries should never be driven by the personal agenda or political fundraising efforts of the senator asking the question. The best questions are hard, short and are followed up by concise, penetrating questions based on the answer given.

Real questions about approach to the Constitution, interpretation of settled law and judicial humility will tell America far more about the aptitude of this nominee than any grandstanding senator of either party. And it can all be done with respect and dignity.

John McCain warned in his final words to the nation that “we weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries.” We hope Congress isn’t too busy talking to listen to this wise counsel. We also hope senators from both sides will be still long enough to hear the echo, “America is better than this” reverberating through the Senate committee chamber. The American people deserve better.