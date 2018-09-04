PROVO — BYU’s defense surprised a lot of people last Saturday by the way it was able to contain Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.

A big part of the Cougars’ defensive game plan was to use defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi as a “spy,” assigned to focus on Tate and not allow him to get to the outside and use his speed to make big plays.

That plan worked like a charm in BYU's 28-23 victory.

Tate rushed for a total of 14 yards on eight carries. In the first half, Kaufusi recorded a 12-yard sack of Tate.

“We used Corbin as a spy. A lot of people wonder why you’d want to use a 6-foot-9, 280-pounder as a spy,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “That’s why — he’s long and gets in the way and he covers a lot of ground. His backup was his little brother (Devin), who’s only 6-7. He’s also long. Probably not your typical spies. Maybe we’ll have to rename that. But it’s good to have a giant out there following Khalil around, and he helped us out.”

Meanwhile, linebackers Sione Takitaki and Zayne Anderson used their speed to cover wide receivers.

“He’s one of the fastest linebackers in the country. He can run with anyone,” linebacker Butch Pau’u said of Takitaki. “When they moved (Arizona running back) J.J. Taylor out to that receiver position, you saw Sione run step for step with him. That’s one thing that allows us to be versatile. Both of our outside linebackers can run with anyone in the country. Zayne is moving from the safety position, but a lot of people underestimate Sione because he played defensive line last year.”

HAPPY TO BE BACK: Tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau played in his first game Saturday since the end of the 2016 season after suffering a season-ending foot injury prior to last year’s season-opener against Portland State.

“It’s been almost two years. I’m just humble and grateful. It’s been a long journey,” said Laulu-Pututau, who caught three passes for 24 yards against Arizona. “There’s been so many ups and downs. I’m just grateful to Heavenly Father, the training staff. It’s not just me but the whole team worked so hard. I’m just so happy to be back out here.”

Laulu-Pututau and his teammates were confident that the offense would play well in the season-opener.

“I feel like a lot of people were doubting us. As players on the offense, we weren’t doubting. Going into the game, we had that confidence that we knew we were prepared,” he said. “I don’t think we were surprised. We were happy about the result and there’s a lot we can improve. But we knew and trusted the system enough to know what we could do.”

STREAK-BUSTERS: BYU snapped Arizona’s 17-year home-opener winning streak last Saturday. The Wildcats had not lost a home-opener since falling to Ohio State in 2000.

It’s not the first time the Cougars have ended a longstanding home-opener streak. In 2015, when BYU knocked off Nebraska, 33-28, on the final play of the game, the Cougars halted the Cornhuskers’ 29-year home-opener streak.