SALT LAKE CITY — Japanese researchers will begin conducting tests on a new “space elevator” later this month.

And no, this is not like the one from the Roald Dahl books.

Shizuoka University has built test equipment that will launch into space alongside an H-2B rocket. The equipment includes a small elevator box that measures about 2.4 inches long, three centimeters wide and three centimeters high, according to Phys.org.

Two small cubic satellites, which measure about 10 centimeters on each side, will be connected by a 10-meter steel cable. The satellites will be carried from Kagoshima Tanegashima Space Center to the International Space Station on Sept. 11.

“From there, the connected satellites will be launched and a motorized container acting as an elevator car will travel along the cable and have its journey recorded via a camera attached to the satellites,” according to CNBC.

The elevator will be made of carbon nanotube technology, which is reportedly 20 times stronger than steel.

The idea is to “provide proof of concept by moving along a 10-meter cable suspended in space between two mini-satellites that will keep it taut," according to Phys.org.

"It's going to be the world's first experiment to test elevator movement in space," a university spokesman told AFP Tuesday.

Of course the ultimate goal is to create an elevator that brings one from Earth all the way up into space. Technical barriers have limited how much testing can be done for elevators, though.

The Japanese construction company Obayashi has worked with Shizuoka University to create a space elevator that could bring tourists to space by the year 2050.