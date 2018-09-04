Deseret News writers Jeff Call, Dick Harmon and Brandon Gurney break down BYU's season-opening victory over Arizona, and discuss why it may well be the biggest victory since the Cougars went independent. The Insiders also discuss why signature wins over teams like Arizona (and yes, Utah) are so critical to the Cougars' recruiting efforts and they check in on a couple of hot high school recruits who are off to solid starts. Lastly, they turn their thoughts to the challenge ahead: the Cal Bears. Can the Cougars make it to 2-0?