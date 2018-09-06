No. 3 BYU women’s volleyball hits the road this week for a trio of challenging matches against No. 10 USC, undefeated Syracuse and No. 25 Marquette in the Marquette Invitational.

Last week, the Cougars (5-0) won the BYU Nike Invitational with victories against West Virginia, then-No. 1 Stanford and Wichita State. Roni Jones-Perry was named the tournament MVP and was honored as the WCC and AVCA Player of the Week.

No. 10 USC

BYU faces USC on Friday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. CDT, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Trojans lead the all-time series history against the Cougars, 13-6. USC has won the last five meetings between the two squads, but the teams are 6-6 when playing on a neutral court. The Trojans are 5-1 so far this season, picking up impressive victories against ranked opponents Kentucky, Creighton and Florida. USC is led this season in his first year by former Portland head coach Brent Crouch. The Trojans were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 this season, receiving one first-place vote. They finished 25-10, 14-6 last year and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Syracuse

BYU competes against Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m., at Marquette. The Cougars won the only other meeting all-time in the history of the two squads, picking up a sweep in 1989. Syracuse has a perfect 2-0 to start the 2018 season, with wins over New Hampshire and Connecticut. The Orange were picked to finish ninth in the ACC this year after going 22-14, 12-8 last year.

No. 25 Marquette

BYU faces host Marquette on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The Cougars are 2-0 all-time against the Golden Eagles, having last won a five-set matchup on a neutral court in 2013. Marquette is 5-1 to start the year, only falling at ranked Baylor along the way. The Golden Eagles are the favorite to win the Big East, according to the preseason coaches’ poll, after going 22-10, 15-3 a season ago.

Video/Stats

There will be a video stream for the match against Marquette. Live stats will be available for all three matches. Links can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.