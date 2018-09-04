SALT LAKE CITY — Art and literature will intersect with college savings during the annual my529 Make Your Mark bookmark design contest.

The annual contest is held every September during College Savings Month to raise awareness among Utah families about the importance of investing for future college or vocational school expenses. It is sponsored by Utah's college savings plan, my529, and StepUp to Higher Education, an outreach initiative that empowers Utah students and their families to prepare for college.

Eight winners in kindergarten through 12th grade will each receive a $1,000 college savings scholarship for their winning designs.

A panel of judges, including Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and first lady Jeanette Herbert, will select two winning bookmark design entries from each of four grade categories. Scholarship recipients will be notified in mid-October. All decisions by the judges and my529 are final.

In addition to receiving $1,000 my529 college savings scholarship accounts, each winner may see his or her artwork professionally reproduced and distributed statewide at my529 events.

Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct 1. Utah students are eligible to enter if they are enrolled in a Utah school or are home-schooled. Parents are not required to own a my529 account.

Entrants must submit an original bookmark design on the official entry form found at my529.org. Address information and a complete set of contest rules and restrictions are detailed on the back of the official entry form. Only one entry per student is allowed.

The contest is not open to previous Make Your Mark winners or children of an adult employed or affiliated with the Utah State Board of Regents, Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority, my529, StepUp to Higher Education, or their advertising agencies.