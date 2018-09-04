Roseanne Barr said over the holiday weekend she plans to move away before “The Conners” premieres in the fall.

Barr told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on his latest podcast she won't watch the “Roseanne” spinoff, which debuts next month on ABC.

Rather, she plans to study on the other side of the world.

"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there," Barr said, according to CNN. "And that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go. It's my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman."

ABC fired Barr earlier this year after she sent out a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. ABC canceled her revived “Roseanne” show, too, which had been brought back in 2018 to massive ratings.

In June, ABC announced that “The Conners” would return, but without Barr involved in the show. The network said, “Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series."

Barr told Rabbi Boteach she won’t say anything negative about the new show, though, according to Uproxx.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it. I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do,” Barr said on the podcast. “I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it.”

John Goodman, who will star on “The Conners,” told the Sunday Times of London back in August that he expects his character to be “mopey and sad” over the loss of his wife, implying that the character Roseanne will have died in the fictional story.