PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority has a game plan in place to get Cougar football fans to and from LaVell Edwards Stadium for Saturday’s home opener against California.

UTA will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations two hours prior to kickoff. FrontRunner will operate on a normal Saturday schedule.

After the game, all buses will be staged on Canyon Road south of the stadium. Passengers should board their bus within 15 minutes after the end of the game.

For those heading to the Provo Central Station, passengers should board buses facing south on Canyon Road.

For those heading to the Orem Station, passengers should board buses facing north on Canyon Road.

The 11:17 p.m. and 12:17 a.m. FrontRunner departures at the Provo Station will be held for up to 30 minutes to meet buses from the stadium.