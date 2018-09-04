SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority says it will increase TRAX service Thursday, Friday and Saturday to accommodate the throngs expected to attend the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace.

On Thursday and Friday, UTA says longer trains will be put into service on all TRAX lines all day, especially during peak travel times. Passengers will be able to catch a train every 15 minutes on all three lines.

On Saturday, UTA will put longer trains into service on the Blue and Green lines. In addition, six extra trains will run on the Blue Line. Passengers headed north on the Blue Line will be able pick up a train every 10 minutes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Timing between southbound trains will alternate between 5 and 15 minutes to average 10 minutes. UTA officials say exact 10-minute spacing is impossible due to signals and other TRAX lines.

Before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m., passengers on the Blue Line can catch a train every 20 minutes. Passengers on the Red and Green lines will be able to catch a train every 20 minutes all day.