SALT LAKE CITY — HBO is getting rid of all adult entertainment from its website and apps. Kind of.

The broadcasting company announced Wednesday that it would drop erotic adult movies and shows — like “Taxicab Confessions,” “Real Sex,” “Cathouse" — from its lineup of shows, according to The Los Angeles Times.

A spokesperson for HBO said the change was happening, according to USA Today.

"Over the past several years HBO has been winding down its late-night adult fare,” the statement read. “While we’re greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere."

The change comes as Sheila Nevins, who championed adult programming for the network, departed the company in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, programs like “Game of Thrones,” which frequently includes nudity and sex scenes, and “The Deuce,” which is about the porn industry, will remain on the network’s website and apps.

Other shows with strong language, like “Sharp Objects,” will also still be available.

Back in July, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the HBO brand would not be diluted after it merged with AT&T, according to IGN.

In 2015, HBO bought the rights to “Sesame Street,” leaving critics wondering at the time who the show was for.