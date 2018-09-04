SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah Wildlife Board approved an increase in the number of cougars hunters can take during the upcoming season.

During the 2017-18 season, hunters were allowed to take up to 581 cougars. This year they’ll be able to take up to 641. However, the number that are taken will actually be lower.

“Cougars are tough to hunt,” Darren DeBloois, game mammals coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources said. “Not every hunter who gets a permit will take one.”

Last year, 456 were taken.

Hunters can apply for a cougar permit starting Tuesday, Sept. 18. The cougar hunting rules the board approved will be available in the free 2018-19 Utah Cougar Guidebook which should be available at wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks by Friday, Sept. 14.

DeBloois said Utah’s cougar population is doing well, with lots of the big cats found across the state. Those who take a cougar must bring the animal to a DWR biologist or a conservation officer to see if it’s a male or a female and to determine the animal’s age by removing and analyzing one of its teeth.

Utah’s Cougar Management Plan provides guidelines that help ensure the state has a healthy and stable cougar population. The two major guidelines are the number of female cougars hunters take compared to the number of males, and the number of cougars taken that are 5 years of age or older.

The plan dictates that not more than 40 percent of the cougars hunters take can be females. And at least 15 percent of the cougars taken must be 5 or older.

During the 2017-18 season, 32 percent of the cougars taken were females and 16 percent were 5 or older.