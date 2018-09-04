SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Tuesday he was sorry Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having "to go through some of the nonsense that's about to come your way," during the Senate hearing on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As Hatch spoke during opening statements on the first day of the confirmation hearing for the Washington, D.C., federal appeals court judge nominated by President Donald Trump, protesters repeatedly interrupted.

"These people are so out of line they shouldn't be in the doggone room," a frustrated Hatch said at one point. The senator, retiring after 42 years in office, noted in his statement that this was his 15th and final Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

"I've participated in the confirmation of every current justice on the court. I've participated in the confirmation of over half of all federal judges who have ever served," Hatch said in his prepared remarks. "I know a good nominee when I see one."

He went on to call Kavanaugh a "great nominee" and recalled the judge's first appearance before the Senate in 2004, when Hatch was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hatch said through that confirmation process, he got to know Kavanaugh well and was impressed by his intellect, legal ability and integrity. Now, he said, Kavanaugh is one of the nation's most-distinguished judges.

Democrats, Hatch said, can't admit Kavanaugh is a good judge and "have to turn the volume up to 11 and try to paint you as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. … that's ridiculous."

The confirmation process, expected to last through the week, got off to a chaotic start with Democratic senators attempting to block the proceedings because the White House continues to withhold documents about Kavanaugh.

Majority Republicans pushed on, but protesters interrupted throughout the morning one by one, shouting their opposition to Kavanaugh before being removed by police.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in his prepared remarks that while senators have to ask hard questions of a Supreme Court nominee, they should not ask how he or she would rule on a specific case.

Lee said history shows that the committee has created "a norm in which members demand that nominees talk about specific cases in return for favorable treatment," something most have resisted.

That approach "does a disservice to the country," Lee said, creating the expectation that judges are supposed to be outcome-oriented, which "undermines the legitimacy of the courts."