SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung might have a foldable smartphone on the way.

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh told CNBC at the IFA electronics show over the weekend that it is “time to deliver” a foldable smartphone, adding that the company might reveal the phone as early as November at the Samsung Developer Conference.

He didn’t explain how the device would work. But he said the company hopes to figure out how to make such a device different than a tablet once it is unfolded, according to CNBC.

"You can use most of the uses … on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it?," Koh said.

"So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) 'wow, this is the reason Samsung made it,'” he added.

Don’t expect the device to look like an old-school flip phone, either. Samsung hopes to create a smartphone that will bend on its own without the need of hinges or screws, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Though all signs point toward a November unveiling, Engadget cautioned readers that Samsung “does have a history of bigging up its plans,” referring to the company’s Bixby smart-assistant service, which is still under construction.

But Samsung has been testing the idea of a bendable smartphone for years, according to The Verge. In fact, the company unveiled a prototype for the device back in 2012. The company tried experimenting with dual-screen smartphones, too.

In 2014, Samsung released a concept ad for the potential foldable phone, which you can see below.

The device had a bendable display that reached the size of a tablet once it was unfolded.