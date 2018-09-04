COPPERTON — Bingham High School alumni and current students are invited to watch the “B” on the Oquirrh Mountains above Copperton light up at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The ceremony will be held at the site of the old Bingham High School on the north side of town.

Last year, students, alumni and friends of the school started a project to raise $20,000 to purchase lights and wiring for the 100-foot by 80-foot monument, which has been in place since 1927.

Kennecott Rio Tinto, which owns the land the “B” sits on, agreed to install the conduit and lights and provide power from the nearby concentrator facility. The company also created a new access road to make it easier for Bingham students to maintain the “B.”

Miners who can’t make it to the ceremony can watch it live on the Bingham Alumni Facebook page at facebook.com/BinghamAlumni.