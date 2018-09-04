SALT LAKE CITY — The first volume of a new official history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is on sale today and available free in the faith's Gospel Library app.

"Saints: The Standard of Truth" is the first installment of a four-volume history, the first official, multi-volume church history published since 1930.

The church is holding a news conference about the release of the book at 10 a.m. at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City.

The paperback book is available for $5.75 through Deseret Book and at store.lds.org. The entire text also can be found free online at saints.lds.org and in the church history section of the Gospel Library app.

"This new history is a narrative history," Elder Steven E. Snow, General Authority Seventy and church historian and recorder, said in a news release in the spring. "It covers from before the First Vision until the present day, and it's written in a literary form so that most members of the church will find it very engaging, very easy to read."

Volume 1 covers church history from 1815 to 1846. The full four-volume set is called "Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days."

The book's release comes five days before it will be the subject of a worldwide devotional Face to Face event for church Young Adults. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and church historians Kate Holbrook and Matt Grow will speak from Nauvoo, Illinois, about "Saints" on Sunday night at 6 p.m. MDT.

"We pray that this volume will enlarge your understanding of the past, strengthen your faith and help you make and keep the covenants that lead to exaltation and eternal life," the First Presidency said in a message printed in the front of the book.

"Saints" is designed to be a readable, narrative history. The first sign of that storytelling begins with the first words of chapter one, which begins with a volcano exploding in Indonesia in 1815 and its worldwide effect, including how it shaped the circumstances of the family of young Joseph Smith.

Volume One tackles subjects in church history that church leaders have more fully addressed in recent years with the release of gospel topics essays written by historians.

For example, the book introduces the multiple versions of the First Vision written by Joseph Smith, describes how he used a seer stone placed in a hat to aid his translation of the Book of Mormon and goes into some depth about plural marriage.

The book makes a marked effort to include women's contributions. In one striking example, "Saints" includes the story of the angel Moroni visiting Mary Whitmer to show her the gold plates Joseph Smith was using to translate the Book of Mormon.

The story's inclusion in an official church history makes Mary Whitmer a de facto and official 12th witness to the plates, joining the three witnesses who Moroni showed the plates and eight others who Joseph Smith let handle the plates.

"You have been very faithful and diligent in your labors," Moroni told her. "It is proper, therefore, that you should receive a witness that your faith may be strengthened."

"I think it's a pretty remarkable achievement on several fronts," said Patrick Mason, the Howard W. Hunter Chair of Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University. "Even though it's written by a large number of people, it reads really well. It reads more like a novel than a history book. So on the one hand, it's accessible, but on the other hand, it deals with tough issues in church history. It's another example of the church and the Church History Department talking about tough issues. Nobody's going to be able to accuse them of hiding it on the website like some did with the Gospel Topics essays. They've priced it so it's accessible, they've published the first eight chapters in the Ensign and it's free on the website."