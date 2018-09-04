SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 4.
Your morning headlines:
- Utah construction businesses are concerned about the availability of workers, according to a new report. Read more.
- Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz talked to the Deseret News about his new book, called “The Deep State.” Read more.
- Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced Monday that a man who drowned in Flaming Gorge was identified as a former Salt Lake area police officer. Read more.
- Deseret News editor Jesse Hyde explains what it takes to make a TED Talk work. Read more.
- The head of BYUtv talks “Studio C” and the future of clean comedy. Read more.
Our most popular:
- BYU celebrates big victory at Arizona, but it's time to get back to work as it prepares to host Cal
- BYU football report card: Road win against the Arizona Wildcats warrants high marks
- U.S. cities used to have low-rent, short-term, dorm-style housing. Is that what Utah's homeless need?
- Meet the Salt Lake native who became a silent film icon and Egyptologist
Road safety:
- 'Don't panic': Dos and don'ts when you get a flat tire on a Utah freeway
- Father of newlyweds killed in crash warns of drowsy driving dangers
- Utah's neighbors are among the worst states for teen drivers
- Police urge crosswalk safety on eve of new school year
Other national headlines:
- Colin Kaepernick to be face of new Nike ad campaign [BBC]
- Trump warns Assad, Syrian allies on reported plan for Idlib province offensive [Fox News]
- Tropical Storm Gordon expected to become a hurricane as it races toward U.S. Gulf Coast [Reuters]
- Japan’s deadly summer grinds on with more than 1 million evacuated in ‘worst typhoon in 25 years’ [The Washington Post]
- A Facebook War: Libyans battle on the streets and on screens [The New York Times]