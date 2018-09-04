Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, heads to his car after completing his fourth interview in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 4.

Your morning headlines:

  • Utah construction businesses are concerned about the availability of workers, according to a new report. Read more.
  • Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz talked to the Deseret News about his new book, called “The Deep State.” Read more.
  • Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced Monday that a man who drowned in Flaming Gorge was identified as a former Salt Lake area police officer. Read more.
  • Deseret News editor Jesse Hyde explains what it takes to make a TED Talk work. Read more.
  • The head of BYUtv talks “Studio C” and the future of clean comedy. Read more.

Our most popular:

Road safety:

Comment on this story

Other national headlines:

  • Colin Kaepernick to be face of new Nike ad campaign [BBC]
  • Trump warns Assad, Syrian allies on reported plan for Idlib province offensive [Fox News]
  • Tropical Storm Gordon expected to become a hurricane as it races toward U.S. Gulf Coast [Reuters]
  • Japan’s deadly summer grinds on with more than 1 million evacuated in ‘worst typhoon in 25 years’ [The Washington Post]
  • A Facebook War: Libyans battle on the streets and on screens [The New York Times]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment