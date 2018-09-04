Alex Smith is hoping that he can re-establish a winning connection with an old yet new teammate in Washington.

The former Utah quarterback who was traded to the Redskins this offseason is reunited with tight end Vernon Davis, who's been with Washington since 2016.

The pair played together in San Francisco for six seasons, and according to ESPN, Smith threw 30 touchdown passes to Davis during their time as 49ers teammates, 19 more than Smith threw to any other San Francisco player.

“There’s a lot of instances where I don’t feel like we skipped a beat,” Smith told ESPN.

A Week 1 starter?

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner did not play in the 49ers' preseason finale last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, a sign the rookie third-round draft pick could be in line to start Week 1 of the regular season Sunday for San Francisco against the Minnesota Vikings, with fellow ’backer Reuben Foster facing a two-game suspension to start the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers said it's a possibility.

"I think there's a real good chance (Warner will start), but we wanted to see the other guys tonight," Shanahan said following the game against the Chargers, according to 49ers Webzone.

And finally ...

BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie shared a video on Twitter that showed him sharing a moment with brother Austin Collie moments before kickoff between the Cougars and Arizona on Saturday. Dylan Collie, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, was playing in his first game for BYU, where he originally started his college career, while Cougar alum Austin Collie was one of the flagbearers for the game against the Wildcats.