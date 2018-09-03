Freshman Whitley Johns scored for the third time in as many matches as Dixie State collected its third shutout win to open the 2018 regular season, 1-0, at Cal State Los Angeles on Monday afternoon at CSULA’s Jesse Owens Track.

With the win, Dixie State posted its third-straight shutout victory to begin the season, which marked just the second time in the program’s NCAA era that the Trailblazers started a year with three shutout wins. In DSU’s first year of NCAA play in 2006, the program registered three-consecutive shutout results on its way to a program-best 4-0-0 start.

Johns got the Trailblazers (3-0-0) on the board midway through the 17th minute when senior Taylor Claiborne played a long pass to the freshman, who blasted home a shot just inside the near post from the left wing. Johns also had a great look at another goal in the second half, but Golden Eagle netminder Adriana Maldanado cut down the angle inside the 18-yard box to deflect the chance.

That lone tally proved to be enough, however, as the Blazers’ defense locked down the Golden Eagles (2-1-0) as DSU limited CSULA to just two shot attempts in the opening 45 minutes and seven total shots for the match (two SOG). DSU’s tandem of sophomore Nicole Rahman (W, 3-0-0) and junior Felicity Tarr combined for the shutout win in goal, with Tarr stopping both Golden Eagle shots on frame in the second half.

Dixie State was credited with nine shots, seven on goal, with Johns accounting for six of those attempts (five SOG).

Dixie State returns home for an exhibition friendly vs. Snow College inside Trailblazer Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. DSU will then continue its season-opening road swing with another trip to Southern California for a match at former Pacific West Conference rival Azusa Pacific on Thursday, Sept. 13.