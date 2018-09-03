Football

Rob Summerhays, Viewmont (Sr.)

Had a huge game on the ground last Friday to lead Viewmont to the 31-10 win over Green Canyon.

Summerhays carried the ball 18 times for 192 yards and one touchdown, which came early in the fourth quarter as the Vikings pulled away for the win.

“Rob has always had a relentless passion to compete. He see’s everyday as an opportunity to make himself and his team better, and that’s what’s best about him, he is a totally unselfish team first guy,” said Viewmont coach Scott Ditty.

Through three games Summerhays has carried the ball 47 times for 468 yards and four touchdowns for the 2-1 Vikings.

Girls Soccer

Haleigh Rasmussen, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

The Chargers have been the most dominant team in 5A this season, and a big reason why is Haleigh Rasmussen’s presence in goal.

The senior has recorded four shutouts and in Corner Canyon’s other four games she’s only allowed one goal as her team sits at a sparkling 8-0-0 midway through the season.

“Haleigh has stepped up every time we have needed her this season! She is constantly working hard to improve herself and sets an amazing example for our team,” said Corner Canyon coach Krissa Reinbold.

Volleyball

Morgan Reeder, Box Elder (Sr.)

This senior has established herself as one of the premier libero players in the state.

“Morgan is an absolutely amazing libero. She knows how to put herself in the right position defensively to create offensive plays over and over again,” said Box Elder coach Kristine Harding. “Her ball control and even temperament provides comfort to all of her coaches and teammates because you can always count on Morgan doing exactly what she needs to do every time she steps out on the court. She's a selfless teammate and an amazing person.”

Through three matches this season Reeder has record 56 digs. Her serve/receive passing is .350 and she also has four aces.

Girls Cross Country

Ellie Lundgreen, Davis (Sr.)

Showed off a great kick down the stretch to win the Weber State Cross Country Invitational last Friday.

Lundgreen finished first with a time of 17:43.20, just .09 seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Farmington.

Boys Cross Country

Drake DeHaan, West Jordan (Sr.)

The senior had a great showing at the Utah County Invitational on Saturday at Lake Side Park in Orem.

He took first place against a strong field of runners by winning the race with a time of 15:15.80. He finished 2.5 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

“Drake is one of those athletes that every coach dreams about coaching. He works extremely hard, runs six days a week, hardly misses a day of practice, & does all of the little things outside of practice that takes a runner from being good to being great. He’s not afraid to compete when it comes to racing, and the combination of all of that is starting to pay off on the race course,” said West Jordan coach Janel Warren.

Girls Tennis

Katie King, Lone Peak (Sr.)

This senior is poised to become just the second play in Lone Peak tennis history to finish her career as a three-time state champion.

Along with her doubles partner Joslin Seaberg, King is undefeated this year after winning a doubles state title each of the past two years.

“She is constantly encouraging and helping the younger players. She is a very competitive and passionate player. She has the innate ability to raise her level of play as the competition gets better. She is a power baseline player as well as an accomplished doubles player. She works hard to improve her game year round,” said Lone Peak coach Roger Baumgartner.

King excels off the court as well maintaining a 4.0 GPA and she’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

“Katie is a tremendous young lady and she epitomizes what it means to be a student-athlete,” said Baumgartner.