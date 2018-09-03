Former BYU and Timpview High defensive end Bronson Kaufusi was one of 14 Utah ties to sign to NFL practice squads in the past two days, as Kaufusi joined the New York Jets.

Kaufusi was the only one of the 14 to change teams, after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. The other practice squad signees include three who were 2017 draft picks, all from the University of Utah: guard Isaac Asiata (with Miami), cornerback Brian Allen (Pittsburgh) and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (San Francisco).

During cutdown weekend, a total of 44 locals were either waived or released.

Former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk, meanwhile, was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins after being waived by the Tennessee Titans, while former Utah wide receiver Kaelin Clay is headed to the New York Giants after being waived by the Buffalo Bills.

One player was waived: Former Utah State wide receiver Hunter Sharp by the Giants.

Another local of interest, former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen, was placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs. Team general manager Brett Veach said he is hopeful Sorensen will be ready to return by Week 8, according to the Kansas City Star, after injuries in training camp during which Sorensen broke his tibia, tore his meniscus and damaged his MCL.

Through Monday’s transactions, there are 38 locals on active rosters, 14 on practice squads and six on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the transactions involving locals since Saturday:

Added to active roster

Miami Dolphins

Luke Falk, QB, Logan High

New York Giants

Kaelin Clay, WR, Utah

Signed to practice squad

Arizona Cardinals

Pasoni Tasini, DT, Utah

Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State

Baltimore Ravens

Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU

Buffalo Bills

De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU

Dallas Cowboys

Dres Anderson, WR, Utah

Green Bay Packers

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State

Los Angeles Rams

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah

Miami Dolphins

Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah and Spanish Fork High

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State

New York Jets

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High

Oakland Raiders

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU

Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Allen, CB, Utah

San Francisco 49ers

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High

Washington Redskins

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College

Waived

New York Giants

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State

Placed on injured reserve

Denver Broncos

J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah

Kansas City Chiefs

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU

Los Angeles Rams

Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah

Seattle Seahawks