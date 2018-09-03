Former BYU and Timpview High defensive end Bronson Kaufusi was one of 14 Utah ties to sign to NFL practice squads in the past two days, as Kaufusi joined the New York Jets.
Kaufusi was the only one of the 14 to change teams, after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. The other practice squad signees include three who were 2017 draft picks, all from the University of Utah: guard Isaac Asiata (with Miami), cornerback Brian Allen (Pittsburgh) and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (San Francisco).
During cutdown weekend, a total of 44 locals were either waived or released.
Former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk, meanwhile, was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins after being waived by the Tennessee Titans, while former Utah wide receiver Kaelin Clay is headed to the New York Giants after being waived by the Buffalo Bills.
One player was waived: Former Utah State wide receiver Hunter Sharp by the Giants.
Another local of interest, former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen, was placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs. Team general manager Brett Veach said he is hopeful Sorensen will be ready to return by Week 8, according to the Kansas City Star, after injuries in training camp during which Sorensen broke his tibia, tore his meniscus and damaged his MCL.
Through Monday’s transactions, there are 38 locals on active rosters, 14 on practice squads and six on injured reserve.
Here’s a look at the transactions involving locals since Saturday:
Added to active roster
Miami Dolphins
- Luke Falk, QB, Logan High
New York Giants
- Kaelin Clay, WR, Utah
Signed to practice squad
Arizona Cardinals
- Pasoni Tasini, DT, Utah
- Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State
Baltimore Ravens
- Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU
Buffalo Bills
- De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU
Dallas Cowboys
- Dres Anderson, WR, Utah
Green Bay Packers
- Marwin Evans, S, Utah State
Los Angeles Rams
- Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah
Miami Dolphins
- Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah and Spanish Fork High
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State
- Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High
Oakland Raiders
- Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Brian Allen, CB, Utah
San Francisco 49ers
- Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High
Washington Redskins
- Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College
Waived
New York Giants
- Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
Placed on injured reserve
Denver Broncos
- J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah
Kansas City Chiefs
- Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU
Los Angeles Rams
- Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah
Seattle Seahawks
- Ricky Ali’ifua, DE, Utah State