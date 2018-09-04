Utah State volleyball continues its 2018 season on Tuesday night in the first of two in-state clashes, facing Utah Valley on the road in Orem. The match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The Aggies enter the match having lost three straight with losses against UTRGV, Loyola Marymount and Cal Poly at its home-hosted USU Invitational last weekend. Utah State is currently 1-5 on the year and led offensively by sophomore outside Gabbi Shumway with a team-best 62 kills, averaging 2.70 per set. Senior middle Lauren O’Brien leads the Aggies and the Mountain West with a league-best .460 (49-9-87) hitting percentage and paces Utah State at the net with a team-best 1.40 blocks per set.

Senior setter Kassidy Johnson directs the Utah State attack, totaling 222 assists and averaging 9.65 per set, while the Aggies hit .204 (268-116-746) overall. Johnson was named to the USU Invitational all-tournament team last weekend after totaling 93 assists and averaging 10.33 assist per set. Johnson recorded a career-high seven blocks against Loyola Marymount, marking the most blocks she has recorded in a single match since her freshman year.

Utah Valley enters the match on Tuesday night with an overall mark of 4-3 and as winners of three of its last four. The Wolverines are led offensively by freshman outside Kazna Tarawhiti, the reigning WAC Offensive Player of the Week, with 94 kills and a team-best 4.09 kills per set. Junior middle Makaila Jarema leads the UVU block, totaling 23 on the year and averaging 1.44 per set.

Utah State junior right side Izzie Hinton-Belnap will be making a return trip to Orem after having started for the Wolverines each of the past two seasons. Hinton-Belnap joined the Aggies last spring and has led Utah State in kills in two of the last three matches.

UVU sophomore setter Jaysa Funk-Stratton will also be facing her former team after transferring from Utah State over the summer. Funk-Stratton appeared in 21 matches with the Aggies last season, including 10 starts. Her redshirt freshman season was highlighted by five double-double performances, the most by a freshman since the 2011 season. Frunk-Stratton has appeared in every match for the Wolverines this season and is second on the team with 88 assists, averaging 4.19 per set.

Fans can follow the match in Orem via live stat and live video links on the volleyball schedule page online.