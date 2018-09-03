SALT LAKE CITY — Britain Covey, Utah’s playmaker extraordinaire, put on as balanced a performance as possible in the Utes’ 41-10 victory over Weber State.

The slot receiver had six receptions for 53 yards, a long of 19, and two carries for 64 yards, including his mesmerizing 38-yard pinball routine.

At least he did until Monday afternoon at Utah football’s press conference, where it was announced that all of those statistics were incorrect.

As it turns out, one of Covey’s touches, a 26-yarder, was mistakenly called a carry, when it was in fact the result of a forward pass — or more accurately a toss — by quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The result, statistically at least, is an even better performance through the air for the Utes’ offense.

The team went from 293 total passing yards to 319. Covey officially finished with seven receptions for 79 yards, both team-highs. Huntley, meanwhile, saw his final totals jump, from 253 yards passing to 279.

“The stats changed a little bit,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Some of those runs by Covey are now counted as passes because we threw the ball forward.”

The offensive statistics weren’t the only ones incorrectly tallied, as mistakes were made in the final defensive totals as well.

Initially it was reported that Utah held Weber State to a measly 61 yards, the third lowest yard output by an opponent in school history. After the most recent corrections, that total now stands at an even more impressive 59.

“It all started with the coaching staff, Coach (Morgan) Scalley. He put us in good spots,” Utah safety Marquise Blair said. “We just did what he said and we were good.”

ONGOING POSITION BATTLE: Offensive linemen Nick Ford and Orlando Umana were neck and neck throughout fall camp in their competition to become the starting right guard and, with one game in the books, that remains the case.

“They both played as well as possible,” Whittingham said. “They had a few errors here and there, but we’ll take the same approach with them this week — they’ll both get time (against Northern Illinois). We plan on playing both of them until there is separation, if there is any.”

As for the rest of the offensive line, Whittingham was relatively pleased with their performance.

“Not bad,” Whittingham said. “We expect a lot out of our o-line, with four returning starters back. There were a few breakdowns, but for the most part not many.”