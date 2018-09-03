SALT LAKE CITY — Theirs was the kind of relationship many people dream about.

That’s why many people weren’t surprised when Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, got married earlier this month.

“It was a real, real love affair. This was a true love story,” said John Moffat, Amy Moffat’s father.

In an interview from his California home, John Moffat talked about their beautiful wedding that was held on the Sundance side of Timpanogos.

“She was holding hands with Stephen, but the other hand was tightly held around his arm, as if, ‘I’ve got you now and I’m not letting you go,’” he recalled.

They had their whole lives together, she from Provo and he from Riverton, until they were in Washington earlier this week and died in a car crash.

Police in Washington say Amy Moffat was driving, fell asleep, overcorrected and rolled their pickup truck. They both died at the scene.

Even though they were both wearing their seat belts, the force of the crash was just too much.

Her father is asking drivers to get rest, don’t drive tired, and if you feel like you’re drifting asleep, don’t try to push your way through.

He doesn’t want any other parents to get the same news he received.

“How many of us have driven like that when we thought we should’ve pulled over? Please pull over. Take a rest, find a hotel and get a room for the night,” he advised.

It’s a message officials with the Utah Department of Transportation’s Zero Fatalities program can’t stress enough.

“You definitely don’t want to get the phone call that a crash has happened,” said Kristen Hoschouer, a safety outreach administrator with the program.

Hoschouer said drowsy driving is one of several safety concerns the state officials have.

So far this summer, 96 people have died on Utah’s roads for all sorts of reasons. That’s 13 more than last year.

Overall this year, Utah has had 179 fatalities, which is three more than this time last year.

“It’s one of the most dangerous things you can do all day is get behind the wheel, and so, really, just focus on that,” Hoschouer said.

That’s what the families of Amy and Stephen Graham are now asking — to be safe.

Her father says if there is anything positive about such a terrible crash, it’s that at least one of them didn’t get the news he got.

“My wife and I were discussing how difficult it would have been if one of them survived and had to go their lives without the other,” he said.