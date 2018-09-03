TOOELE — Many Utah firefighters didn't get a chance to rest from their labors Monday as at least three new fires flared up and others continued to blaze.

• A "large" grass fire burning in Tooele near I-80 has shut down eastbound traffic on the highway and Clinton Landing Road, according to dispatchers. Additional information, including the fire's size or cause, was not immediately available. Officials are asking people to stay out of the area until the blaze is put out.

• A new fire ignited 60 miles north of Vernal and was burning 2,500 acres on Bureau of Land Management land in the Green River District, state fire officials said. Officials say the blaze, dubbed Bender Mountain Fire, was human-caused.

• A fire started east of Echo Reservoir in Summit County and is burning between 5 and 10 acres. Officials reported zero containment as of Monday afternoon. No structures are threatened, county officials said.

• Ninety firefighters were working to contain a lightning-caused fire that started Aug. 28 northeast of Kamas. The blaze, called the Murdock Fire, is burning 30 acres and was 20 percent contained Monday. Fire officials said smoke may be visible from state Route 150 around Murdock Basin Road to the Bald Mountain Area.

• The Avon Fire, which started Thursday at the Avon Gun Range in Liberty, Weber County, is burning about 780 acres and was 69 percent contained Monday afternoon. Fire crews expected to reach 100 percent containment on the fire by Monday night.