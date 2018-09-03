Dixie State junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for her performances in last weekend’s DSU-hosted Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham Classic. The award is the Trailblazers’ first-ever RMAC weekly citation for volleyball.

Gammell helped lead DSU to a 3-1 record last week, which included wins over No. 18 Tarleton State this past Thursday and fellow RMAC member Colorado-Colorado Springs in a non-conference match. She averaged 6.5 blocks (1.7 bps) a game in her four starts, including a career-high-tying 10 total blocks (one solo) in the Trailblazers' three-set sweep of Western New Mexico last Friday.

The junior also tallied six block assists vs. TSU, seven total blocks against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday, and three more vs. UCCS last Friday. Gammell anchored a DSU defensive unit that combined to limit its opponents to a .125 hitting percentage in the Blazers’ four games of the tournament (15 total sets).

Dixie State will make its RMAC debut this weekend as the Trailblazers head to South Dakota for a pair of matches at South Dakota Mines on Friday, Sept. 8, and at Black Hills State on Saturday, Sept. 9.