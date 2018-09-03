MANILA, Daggett County — A man who drowned Sunday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been identified as a former United Police Department officer.

Retired officer Mikal "Mik" Wersland was swimming at Flaming Gorge Reservoir when he drowned, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a statement issued Monday.

During his career Wersland worked with the Unified and South Salt Lake Police Departments, said Sgt. Melody Gray, and he was a member of Unified's SWAT team for many years.

An off-duty Unified police officer was at Flaming Gorge when Wersland died and helped in the effort to save him, Gray said. Wersland was with family at the time of the incident.

The statement offered condolences and prayers to Wersland's family and friends, saying "he was known as one of the best," and that "he will be greatly missed."