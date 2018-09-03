After one week, Weber State football is ranked 10th in the country in the STATS FCS poll and 13th in the nation in the AFCA FCS Coaches poll. Weber State opened the season with a 41-10 loss at Utah on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are one of four Big Sky teams in the polls this week. Eastern Washington is ranked fifth in the coaches poll and sixth in the STATS poll, with Montana 14th and 16th and Northern Arizona 18th and 20th, respectively. North Dakota State remains first in both polls.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats head back on the road this week, playing at Cal Poly on Saturday in a non-conference game against the Mustangs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MST, from San Luis Obispo. The game will be shown on Pluto TV channel 239 and on watchbigsky.com, and it will also be broadcast on 1430 KLO radio with Steve Klauke and Jerry Graybeal on the call.

Weber State’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 15, against South Dakota. The Coyotes are ranked 23rd in the nation in this week’s STATS poll after a 27-24 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.