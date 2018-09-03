The Westminster women's soccer team defeated Texas Woman's University (1-1) for its first win of the 2018 season. The Griffins are 1-1 after the weekend.

Westminster has played two matches and has scored first in both. This time it was senior Allie Millerberg, scoring a header in the 37th minute from a junior Gabriella Riche cross, that gave Westminster its 1-0 first-half lead. The Pioneers outshot the Griffins, 6-3, in the first half but only managed one shot on goal that senior goalkeeper Hillary Weixler saved.

The Griffins were one minute from sealing their first shutout win of the season when the Pioneers equalized with a goal from the 6-yard box, sending the game into overtime.

The Pioneers were the first to shoot in overtime, but Weixler made the save to deny the home team. Within one minute, Westminster had earned a corner kick. Freshman Alexa Maple sent the cross in and senior Libby Dearden headed the ball into the back of the net for the game-winner.

Weixler and the Griffins defense faced 15 shots, six on goal. Weixler made five saves in the Griffins 2-1 overtime victory.

Westminster took eight shots with four on goal. Millerberg and Dearden scored their first goals of the season. Riche recorded her second assist in two games, and Maple recorded her first career assist.

The Griffins played 206 minutes this weekend, scored three goals and finished 1-1. The Griffins return to Dumke Field and host Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday and Simon Fraser the following Monday.