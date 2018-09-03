Senior outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Jones-Perry helped BYU women’s volleyball claim the BYU Nike Invitational title last week, which included an upset win over then-No. 1 Stanford, as well as wins over West Virginia and Wichita State.

Against West Virginia, Jones-Perry led all players with 13 kills while hitting at a .417 clip to go along with six digs. Then, against the top-ranked Cardinal, she put up a team-best and season-high 20 kills and 10 digs (one shy of her career high) for a double-double to go with five blocks and two aces. She also hit 1,000 kills for her career against Stanford. In the win over Wichita State, Jones-Perry put up a match-high 16 kills on a career-high .682 hitting percentage. She added eight digs in the sweep.

For the week, Jones-Perry averaged 4.45 kills per set, 5.36 points per set and 2.18 digs per set while hitting at a .444 clip. For her efforts, she was added to the all-tournament team and named the Most Valuable Player of the invitational.