Utah Valley freshman outside hitter Kazna Tarawhiti and California Baptist junior outside hitter Nicole Abreau have been named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Volleyball Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Aug. 27-Sep. 2.

Tarawhiti, a native of Lehi, Utah, helped the Wolverines go 3-1 on the week while averaging 4.79 kills per set and recording double-digit kills in UVU's four matches. Named to the Oregon Classic All-Tournament Team, her best match was Saturday against Long Beach State, throwing down 22 kills with just five errors for a .370 hitting percentage and 5.9 points per set. She also added three service aces to go with 16 kills in a sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 19 kills with 10 digs in a home win over Idaho State.

Abreau, a Lima, Peru native, anchored the Lancer defense as CBU improved to 6-1 on the season after going 2-1 at the Fresno State Invitational. She showed her consistency with a career-high 20 digs against American, 17 against St. Mary's and 16 against San Francisco to average 4.08 per set. She also added 1.00 assists per set for the Lancers. She ranks fifth in the WAC in digs per set at 4.25 through 25 frames.

Other offensive nominees included: California Baptist's Tesa Oaks who was named all-tournament at the Fresno State Invitational, averaging 3.85 kills per set as the Lancers improved to 6-1 on the season; CSU Bakersfield's Briannah Mariner who had 29 kills to go with 10 blocks as the 'Runners went 1-2 at the UC Irvine tournament; Grand Canyon's Kaira Moss who led the Lopes with a .361 hitting percentage to earn selection to the GCU Invitational All-Tournament Team; Kansas City's Melanie Brecka who earned all-tournament honors after averaging 2.31 kills per set and 1.54 digs per set in Omaha; NM State's Savannah Davison who notched 43 kills as the Aggies went 2-1 at the Lobo Classic to earn all-tournament honors; Seattle U's Shea Harris who was named to the all-tournament team at the Comfort Suites Jackrabbity Invitational, averaging 8.08 assists per set in four matches last week; and UT Rio Grande Valley's Barbara Silva who earned all-tournament honors at the Utah State Tournament after averaging 4.00 kills per set as the Vaqueros went 1-2 on the weekend.

Other defensive nominees included: CSU Bakersfield's Krista Hernandez who led the WAC with 6.18 digs per set, including a career-high 33 against UC Irvine; Chicago State's Summer Farris who helped the Cougars earn a split last week, averaging 1.33 blocks per set for CSU; Grand Canyon's Anabelle Kubinski who was named to the GCU Invitational All-Tournament team after averaging 0.82 blocks per set to help the Lopes go 2-1 at home; Kansas City's Tyrecia Lukes who led the conference in blocks, averaging 1.54 on the week as the Roos went 2-1 in Omaha; NM State's Tatyana Battle who received all-tournament honors after averaging 3.91 digs per set to go with 3.45 kills per set at the Lobo Classic; UT Rio Grande Valley's Alexandra Ecker who averaged 0.79 blocks per set as the Vaqeuros went 2-2 on the week; and Utah Valley's Jasmine Niutupuivaha who had 14 total blocks, including a pair of solo blocks, as the Wolverines went 3-1 on the week.

The weekly honor marks Tarawhiti's first of her career.

Tarawhiti and the Wolverines host Utah State for an in-state battle on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. MT, at UVU's Lockhart Arena. Following the home contest, Utah Valley will return to the road to take part in the NC State/Campbell Invitational in North Carolina later in the week.