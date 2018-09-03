SAN JUAN — For Esteban Ojeda and his wife, Anali, Hurricane Maria will always be regarded as a family paradox.

They vividly remember the violence of the deadly storm as it tossed and churned outside their home in southern Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. “It was starting to get really scary,” said Esteban.

But even in that moment of primal terror, the family discovered spiritual peace. Just days earlier, a special visitor to the island — President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency — promised the Puerto Rican members that if they prayerfully read the Book of Mormon all would be well.

