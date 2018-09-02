MANILA, Daggett County — Police say a man who was swimming with friends and family died Sunday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Emergency responders were called to Cedar Springs Marina at the reservoir about 2:10 p.m., where they found the man unresponsive, the Daggett County Sheriff's Office said. He later died.

Emergency workers were told the man had been transported by boat from another part of the reservoir, said Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey. Exactly how the man died was still being investigated Sunday, according to Bailey.

The man's name was not immediately released.

No other details about the incident were available Sunday night.