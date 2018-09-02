TUCSON, Arizona — In a fitting tribute, a moment of silence was held for the late United States Senator John McCain prior to the BYU-Arizona game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

McCain died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81. He served as a senator from Arizona from 1987 until his death and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

McCain was laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday following a week full of tributes leading up to the memorial service.

Butch dancing

Senior linebacker Butch Pau’u is the vocal leader of the Cougar defense, and on Saturday night, he could be seen yelling instructions and encouragement throughout BYU's season-opening 28-23 win over the Wildcats.

He didn’t limit his exuberance to vocal leadership, though. In the second half, Pau’u showed off some dance moves during a break in play.

🎥: Butch Pau'u isn't just the emotional leader of the BYU defense. He wasn't afraid to show off some dance moves Saturday night pic.twitter.com/I0WAZhkyyu — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 3, 2018

Seeing is believing

During the fourth quarter, BYU challenged a ruling on the field where, during a Cougars punt, there was a question of whether an Arizona player touched the ball before BYU downed it. If so, the Cougars could have gained possession.

Sitake watched the review on the videoboard, alongside assistants Ilaisa Tuiaki and Ed Lamb, as well as former BYU players Austin Collie and Dennis Pitta. Watch as the head coach reacts and interacts with these former Cougars to what they believe is evidence that BYU would obtain possession of the ball. This ultimately did not happen, as officials ruled Arizona would retain possession.

Postgame celebrations

There were smiles and high-fives aplenty for BYU coaches, players and fans following the contest. Take a look at just some of the reactionary moments to the Cougars’ victory.

🎥: Coach Kalani Sitake showing some emotion congratulating his players after @BYUfootball's 28-23 win over Arizona tonight pic.twitter.com/vHMMOjiDbj — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 2, 2018

🎥: The @BYUfootball, likewise, showed a lot of emotion in singing the Cougar Fight Song tonight after the 28-23 win over Arizona. Lots of smiling faces and happy shouts pic.twitter.com/uizXxwf6SK — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 2, 2018

🎥: From "What's up guys? Thanks for coming out" to "1-0 baby" to "I could get used to this," @BYUfootball players had a lot to say as they high-fived fans after the Cougars' 28-23 win at Arizona pic.twitter.com/mQxy6N8RaR — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 2, 2018