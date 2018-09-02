The Westminster women's soccer team (0-1-0) began the 2018 season on the road against Texas A&M-Commerce (1-0-0).

Westminster was an offensive threat and created several chances. The Griffins outshot the home side, 6-3, in the first half and had one corner. Sophomore Ellie Echeverio scored her first goal of the season in the 31st minute and gave Westminster the lead, 1-0. The lead only held for five minutes as the Lions equalized.

The Griffins continued to control the game offensively and outshot the Lions, 6-2, in the second half but were unable to score a game-winner.

The game took a turn in overtime, and Texas A&M outshot Westminster, 3-1, forcing senior goalkeeper Hillary Weixler into two saves before scoring the deciding goal in the 110th minute off a corner kick.

The Griffins outshot the Lions during regulation, 12-5. Juniors McKell Kellogg and Sky Jefferies led the team with two shots each and both shots on goal. Freshman Brynnae Braun had two shots, one on goal, and Echeverio scored her only shot. Junior Gabriella Riche was credited with an assist.

The Griffins play Texas Women's College on Monday and return to Dumke Field to host Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday.