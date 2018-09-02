The Westminster men's soccer team (2-0-0) is off to a good start and finished the weekend with a win over Northwest Nazarene (0-2-0).

The first half was a physical contest with 11 fouls being committed. Junior Danny Darelli converted a penalty kick to score the first goal of the game in the 24th minute. The physical play continued with four yellow cards and one red card being shown. Westminster finished with 10 men and a one-point lead, 1-0.

The Skyhawks took advantage of the extra man and outshot the Griffins, 8-3, in the second half. Within the first 12 minutes, they had four shots and three corners, scoring off the third corner in the 58th minute.

A goal by junior Gavin Flitton put Westminster back in the lead five minutes later, and an 86th-minute goal by senior Alec Marshall gave the team a bit of security to finish the game with the win, 3-1.

The Griffins were outshot, 11-6, but the defensive effort was strong and the Nighthawks only managed three shots on goal.

Flitton, Darrelli and Marshall each scored their first goal of the season.

Westminster returns home and hosts Texas A&M International and Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate prior to the game.