SALT LAKE CITY — Detectives from Salt Lake's gang unit are investigating a shooting outside a downtown club that left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake Police Lt. Yvette Zayas, police responded to a shooting outside the Moose Lounge, 180 W. 400 South, around 2 a.m. A man who reportedly was shot there had been transported to a local hospital by friends before being taken to another hospital by medical helicopter. He was listed in critical condition Sunday morning, Zayas said.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting, she said.

A vehicle belonging to the shooter has been located, Zayas said, but a suspect has not been located.

